Bukovina and Kolos played to a draw in their UPL Matchday 12 game

Chernivtsi's "Bukovyna" and Kovalevka's "Kolos" were unable to determine the winner in their Ukrainian Premier League Matchday 12 clash. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, so both teams earned one point each.

In the first half, the opponents exchanged dangerous chances. First, Chernivtsi’s Busko headed the ball just wide of the goal following a corner kick. Later, “Kolos” player Ndukwe forced goalkeeper Kanevtsev into action with a shot toward the far corner.

In the 39th minute, the Kovalevka team opened the scoring. “Kolos” launched a counterattack: Kane passed the ball into the penalty area to Stankowski. Stankowski was unable to beat the goalkeeper in a one-on-one situation, but Ndukwe successfully followed up—0–1.

After conceding the goal, Bukovyna stepped up their play. Before halftime, Kolos goalkeeper Pakholyuk made saves on shots by Hrusha and Vitenchuk.

However, even the goalkeeper couldn’t save the Kovalev team at the start of the second half. In the 50th minute, Kozhushko set up a give-and-go with Dakhnovsky and, from the corner of the goal area, fired a precise shot into the far corner to tie the score.

After the goal, both teams began to attack aggressively in response. The Kolos players came closer to snatching the victory.

In particular, midway through the second half, Tsurikov took a shot from the center of the penalty area, but the ball hit the post.

Toward the end of the match, the Kovalevka team even scored a second goal: Tahiri’s goal was disallowed due to a foul by a Balkan player that occurred immediately before the shot on goal.

In the end, the score remained unchanged at 1–1. Both teams remain in the middle of the UPL standings. “Kolos” has 12 points, while “Bukovyna” has 10.

Ukrainian Premier League. Matchday 12

“Bukovyna” – “Kolos” – 1:1

Goals: Kozhushko, 50 – Ndukwe, 39.

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