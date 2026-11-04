According to RMF24, the draw for the season-ending WTA Finals tournament took place in Indian Wells, United States. World No. 1 and reigning champion Elena Rybakina was drawn into the same group as Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, as well as Czech player Linda Noskova, who will make her debut at the tournament.

Line-up of the second group

The second group includes Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, Russian Mirra Andreeva and Czech Karolina Muchova. It will be the first WTA Finals appearance for Andreeva and Muchova.

The tournament, featuring the season's eight best tennis players, will be hosted by Indian Wells in California for the first time. The competition starts on Sunday and will run until November 15. A tournament featuring the eight best doubles pairs of the 2026 season will be held in parallel.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Return to outdoor courts

The WTA Finals will be played on outdoor courts for the first time since 2023. That year, the tournament was held in Cancún, Mexico, after which the competition took place in Riyadh for two years. The tournament was moved to California due to security concerns in the Middle East region.

Polish player Iga Świątek will not be among the participants in this year's WTA Finals. She finished ninth in The Race season standings and ended her season early due to an injury. The tournament's prize fund will amount to $15.5 million.

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