In Lublin, Poland, Bogdanka LUK Lublin defeated PGE GiEK Skra Bełchatów 3:1 in a fourth-round TAURON Liga match. Stéphane Antiga’s team won the next three sets after losing the first one — 25:27, 25:20, 26:24, 26:24 — and remained at the top of the standings. As Interia Sport reports, the Lublin club is the only one in the league yet to lose this season.

Leon’s return and Antiga’s changes

Wilfredo Leon, who had previously been rested, returned to the hosts’ starting lineup. He scored eight points in the first set, but the visitors won in extra points: Mateusz Nowak’s block after an attack by Ran Takahashi gave Skra the decisive point.

In the second set, Takahashi was replaced by Mikołaj Sawicki. During the set, Antiga also brought on Mateusz Malinowski in place of Kewin Sasak, who converted three of 12 attacks. The hosts’ block began to work better, and after Alex Grozdanov’s actions, the team took an 18:15 lead and eventually levelled the score in sets.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Two tense finishes

In the third set, Skra had a set point at 24:23, but Lublin came back. Leon helped with his serve and defensive play, while Sawicki finished the decisive attacks — 26:24. In the fourth set, the visitors also led 7:5, but the hosts seized the initiative thanks to Leon’s serves.

At the end of the match, the team from Bełchatów saved three match points, but Bogdanka LUK again won 26:24. Sawicki was named the most valuable player of the match. Before this fixture, the Lublin club had recorded three 3:0 victories and won the AL-KO Polish Super Cup.

Read us on