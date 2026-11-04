In Poland, track and field athlete Natalia Bukowiecka said she is close to deciding to completely give up indoor starts and focus on preparing for the summer season. The athlete said this in an interview with Super Express, Interia Sport reports.

Five percent chance of changing her decision

Bukowiecka noted that she has not yet made a final decision, but estimated the likelihood of changing her position at only 5%. According to her, she had health problems after the previous indoor season, while such starts require considerable physical effort from her.

The track athlete explained that she prefers to gradually prepare for summer competitions, even if this means starting the outdoor season earlier. She also described starts in an indoor arena as stressful and noted that the running format is more difficult for her because she does not run in her own lane.

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Goal for the summer season

The reigning European 400-meter silver medalist did not rule out competing indoors if she feels particularly well. At the same time, her main plan remains to gradually build up her training base.

Bukowiecka wants to improve her personal best in the 400 meters, which stands at 48.90 seconds. She said that last season she was well prepared in training, but a lack of favorable conditions at the right moment and health problems prevented her from achieving that result. The athlete also emphasized that she does not plan to end her career.

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