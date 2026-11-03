During the Abu Dhabi Championship in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Spain’s Jon Rahm explained his decision to leave the LIV Golf series. Meanwhile, English golfer Lee Westwood said he had not signed an agreement to take part in the revamped LIV 2.0 tour and had not held talks about returning to the DP World Tour.

The 53-year-old former world number one described himself as “unemployed” because he has not yet decided on his future in the sport. As BBC Sport reports, Westwood said the LIV 2.0 terms offered to him did not suit him, while details of the new format still require further work. He stressed that he had not signed any documents concerning participation in the tour.

Uncertainty surrounding LIV

Westwood was among the prominent players who joined LIV Golf in 2022. The future of the series remains uncertain after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) withdrew its support for the project. According to BBC Sport, the fund invested more than $5 billion in it, and last month the league filed for bankruptcy protection.

LIV Golf has secured the possibility of raising up to $300 million in financing from BC Partners Credit to continue work on LIV 2.0. The new series is due to begin in 2027, but so far only a few players have agreed to take part. Westwood believes the project could be successful if costs are reduced and enough athletes are recruited.

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Rahm explained his exit from the series

Rahm publicly commented on his departure from LIV for the first time after reaching an agreement in October to end his cooperation with the series. The two-time major winner said he did not like the changes proposed for LIV 2.0, including a possible departure from the team format.

According to ESPN, Rahm joined LIV under a deal worth approximately $300 million, and after leaving the series he was still due to receive $100 million for the remainder of his contract. In recent weeks, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Tyrrell Hatton and Graeme McDowell have also left LIV.

If Westwood decides to return to the DP World Tour, he will have to serve a 10-tournament suspension imposed after he gave up his tour membership. According to him, if his membership were reinstated on November 12, he could play no earlier than the tournament in Turkey in May.

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