A Ukrainian female border guard won a bronze medal at the World Bodybuilding Championships in Spain

A female service member of the 7th Border Guard Detachment won a bronze medal at the World Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, which took place from October 29 to November 2 in the Spanish city of Santa Susanna. More than 1,200 athletes from over 100 countries competed in the IFBB-sponsored event.

Staff Sergeant Tetiana Cherepovska, a servicewoman with the 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment, competed as part of the Ukrainian national team. Based on her performance, she won a bronze medal in the “SEMI-PRO MASTER WOMEN’S BODYFITNESS 40–44 YEARS OPEN” category.

In total, 41 athletes represented Ukraine at the championship. Ukrainian participants competed in various disciplines and categories.

Upon her return to Ukraine, Tetyana was greeted at the border by her colleagues. The border guards congratulated the athlete on her honorable third-place finish, praised her perseverance and her dignified representation of Ukraine on the world sports stage, and wished her further success.

We are proud of our colleague, who demonstrates that perseverance, strength of spirit, and dedication to her craft lead to outstanding results.

Source: 7th Carpathian Border Guard Detachment

As a reminder, Spain denied visas to members of the Russian national bodybuilding team ahead of the European Championships.

Influencer and bodybuilder Milson Araújo died suddenly after a workout.

Read us on