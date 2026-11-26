Portugal’s Benfica suffered a crushing 0–4 away loss to the Czech Republic’s Viktoria Plzeň in the fifth round of the Europa League group stage.

Patrick Groschowski opened the scoring in the 30th minute after Lisbon’s Ukrainian goalkeeper, Anatoliy Trubin, made an errant pass while the team was coming out of defense, allowing the opponents to intercept the ball and finish the attack.

Toward the end of the first half, the hosts found the back of the net twice more: in the 43rd minute, former “Kryvbas” forward Prince Adu scored off an assist from Christophe Kabongo, and in the 44th minute, Kabongo scored himself. In the 46th minute, Christophe Kabongo completed his brace following an assist from Groschowski, setting the final score.

Despite conceding four goals, Anatoliy Trubin made seven saves in the match, and Ukrainian midfielder Georgiy Sudakov came on as a substitute at the start of the second half for Enzo Barrenechea, but was unable to change the course of the game.

Source: Sport RBC.UA.

The Ukrainian team lost to their opponents 0–1 in the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League on November 14. Trubin was in goal.

Oleksiy Kashchuk made his debut for the Ukrainian national team.

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