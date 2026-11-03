The record-breaking performances of Briton Josh Kerr and Kenyan Sebastian Sawe have been nominated for the Moment of the Year award at the World Athletics Awards ceremony, which will take place on 29 November in Monaco. This was reported by BBC Sport.

Kerr’s record in London

In July, 29-year-old Kerr ran the mile in 3 minutes 42.66 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in London. He bettered by almost half a second the record held for 27 years by Morocco’s Hicham El Guerrouj. The athlete was supported by spectators at the London Stadium.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Sawe’s marathon and the third nomination

In April, 31-year-old Sawe became the first athlete to cover the competitive marathon distance in under two hours. The Kenyan won the London Marathon in 1 hour 59 minutes 30 seconds — more than a minute faster than the previous record set by Kelvin Kiptum in 2023.

In the same race, Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha, who finished second, also broke the two-hour barrier, while Jacob Kiplimo, in third place, surpassed the previous record. The third contender for the award was Botswana’s victory in the men’s 4×400-metre relay at the World Relays in front of a home crowd.

Read us on