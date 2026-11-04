In Australia, the women’s Australian Football League (AFLW) will consider changing its rules after the 2026 finals to allow players to use the Gaelic football “solo” skill. The Guardian reports.

The Rachel Kearns incident

The discussion arose after Geelong’s match against the Western Bulldogs, which Kearns’ team won on Friday. Irish player Rachel Kearns performed a “solo” twice during a 30-metre run.

In Gaelic football, a player who has taken more than four steps may bounce the ball off the ground or kick it to themselves. The second option is called a “solo”.

In Australian football, a player who runs more than 15 metres must bounce the ball off the ground or touch it to the ground at least once. The current rules provide for a free kick if a player kicks or handpasses the ball to themselves instead of meeting this requirement. The umpires did not award a free kick to the Western Bulldogs after Kearns’ actions, although, according to the publication, they should have done so.

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Changes to be considered after the finals

AFLW executive general manager Laura Kane said that the “solo” would not be allowed during the next four weeks, when the finals will take place. However, the league will later consider changing the rule. According to her, more than 45 Irish players currently compete in the AFLW.

North Melbourne captain Jasmine Garner supported the idea of allowing the skill. She acknowledged that Kearns ran too far under the current rules, but believes such a change could make the game more interesting.

Kane also said that the AFLW is considering starting the next women’s season earlier in order to hold more double-header matchdays together with the men’s AFL. The grand final of the current season will again be held at Ikon Park.

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