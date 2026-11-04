West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell will stay in Nepal for one more match of the third season of the Nepal Premier League after Biratnagar Kings defeated Janakpur Bolts. He said this after the game in Kirtipur, Kathmandu Post reports.

Biratnagar Kings defeated Janakpur Bolts by two runs. Russell scored 52 runs off 29 balls and helped his team set a target of 175 runs. He also took four wickets for 45 runs in four overs and defended a 13-run lead in the final over.

One more match in the league

Russell was named player of the match. He told reporters that he decided not to return home and to play one more game because he likes Nepal very much.

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Biratnagar Kings will play their next match on Thursday against Kathmandu Gorkhas. Russell also said that he intends to return to the tournament next season, calling the Nepal Premier League a good challenge. According to him, he is not only trying to hit sixes, but also watches the bowlers' actions and assesses the situation after the first balls.

Goals in the T20 format

After arriving at the NPL, Russell surpassed the mark of 10,000 runs in T20 matches. He said that five years ago he set himself the goal of becoming the first fast-bowling all-rounder to reach 10,000 runs and 500 wickets in T20. The cricketer named 12,000 runs in this format as his new personal goal.

The West Indian also highly praised the talent of Nepalese players. He noted that Nepal's team needs proper mentoring, while the athletes themselves should retain their passion for the game and their humility.

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