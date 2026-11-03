In Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Piotr Zieliński scored for Inter in the match against Feyenoord in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase. The Polish footballer, who started for the Milan club, scored in the 54th minute with a shot from outside the penalty area, Interia Sport reports.

A goal after several attempts

In the first half, the 32-year-old Zieliński twice posed a threat with shots at Tjark Ernst’s goal, but the Dutch goalkeeper dealt with both attempts. The score was 2:0 at halftime, but the Polish player had no goal contributions. At the start of the second half, he took his third shot from outside the penalty area, which resulted in a goal.

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First goal of the season

This is Zieliński’s first goal in the current Champions League campaign. He last scored in the tournament on November 26, 2025, in a match against Atlético, which his team lost 1:2.

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