Indian tennis player Maya Rajeshwaran Revathi defeated Poland’s Katarzyna Kawa in the first round of the WTA 250 tournament in Chennai, India. The 17-year-old athlete won the match 6:4, 2:6, 7:6 (5), despite trailing 2:5 in the third set.

The match lasted 147 minutes. Revathi took a 2:0 lead at the start of the match and broke serve at 3:3 in the first set. The Indian player won the opening set 6:4 in 44 minutes.

Kawa failed to hold her lead

In the second set, Kawa levelled the match by winning 6:2. In the deciding set, the Polish tennis player moved ahead 5:2, but Revathi came back and took the match to a tie-break. The Indian player was the first to earn a match point and converted it.

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According to Interia Sport, Kawa dropped to 115th in the WTA rankings before the tournament and viewed her appearance in Chennai as an opportunity to get closer to the top 100. Following the defeat, she will have to play in the Australian Open qualifiers, according to the outlet.

Revathi’s next opponent

In the next round, Revathi will play another Polish tennis player, Weronika Falkowska. The match is scheduled for Wednesday, no earlier than 12:30 Polish time.

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