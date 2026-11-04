In Australia, national team rugby league player Kotoni Staggs said he does not sing the national anthem before Rugby League World Cup matches as a sign of respect for his ancestors, elders and family. The player and several of his teammates were criticized for remaining silent during the anthem before tournament games.

The player's personal decision

Staggs, who represents the Wiradjuri people, stressed that his position does not mean ingratitude or rejection of the Australian national team. He said he is proud of his heritage, loves playing in the national team jersey and experiences the anthem emotionally.

At the same time, the athlete explained that his decision not to sing is connected to what his ancestors endured, as well as conversations with elders and relatives. He said he considers himself a proud Australian and that his silence does not diminish the significance of the national team jersey he wears.

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Support from teammates

As ABC News reports, Staggs' position was supported by his Brisbane Broncos club teammate Pat Carrigan. He said athletes have the right to stand up for their own beliefs, and that the situation could become an occasion for a broader conversation about Australia's history.

Carrigan also noted that every player on the team is proud of the opportunity to represent Australia. The Australian national team will play its next match against Samoa in the World Cup semifinal at Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday.

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