In Madrid, Spain, Bayern defeated Atlético 2-0 in a fourth-round match of the Champions League league phase. The Munich club scored both goals after the break: Lennart Karl found the net in the 54th minute, and Konrad Laimer in the 74th.

Defensive error by Atlético

In the first half, neither team registered a shot on target. The hosts created an opportunity at the start of the match when Julián Álvarez fired wide after a long pass. Bayern responded with off-target efforts from Karl, Harry Kane and Josip Stanišić.

The scoring was opened after Tom Bischof's shot was blocked. The ball fell to Robin Le Normand, who delayed clearing it, which was exploited by 18-year-old Karl. He dispossessed the defender and beat Jan Oblak with a composed finish.

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Munich side's second goal

Atlético could have equalized in the 66th minute, but Marcos Llorente fired weakly after Álvarez's pass, and Manuel Neuer dealt with the shot. Soon afterwards, Dayot Upamecano hit the crossbar following a deflection off Marc Pubill.

In the 74th minute, Laimer found space in the penalty area and sealed the final score with a powerful shot from a tight angle. Later, Upamecano scored after a corner, but the referee disallowed the goal for an attacking foul. As reported by Interia Sport, Polish referee Piotr Lasyk was one of the VAR assistants for the match.

In the fifth round of the league phase, Bayern will play away against France's Lille, while Atlético will host Norway's Viking.

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