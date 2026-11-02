In Poland’s Częstochowa, Raków defeated Pogoń Szczecin 3:1 in a match of the 13th round of the Ekstraklasa. After the first half, the hosts were trailing 0:1, but scored three times after the break. Pogoń finished the game with nine players and without a goalkeeper.

Pogoń took the lead in the first half

The visitors opened the scoring as early as the fifth minute: Churlinov finished a team move with an accurate shot under the crossbar. In the 40th minute, Raków were awarded a penalty after Emreli went down in the opponents’ penalty area, but Fadiga shot over the goal.

According to Interia Sport, in the 46th minute Emreli delivered a cross into the penalty area, and Makuch equalized with a header. In the 73rd minute, Racovițan scored Raków’s second goal after a delivery from Otieno.

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Two dismissals late in the game

In the 90th minute, Willen received a second yellow card and was sent off. A minute later, Pogoń goalkeeper Cojocaru fouled Makuch, who was through one-on-one, and was also shown a red card. Defender Keramitsis took his place in goal.

In the seventh minute of added time, Tomasz Pieńko struck the ball between Keramitsis’ legs to set the final score. It was Raków’s third win of the current league season, while Pogoń suffered their first defeat since July.

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