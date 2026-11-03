The 2027 AFC Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia has been postponed due to a series of deadly attacks on the country. The tournament was initially scheduled to take place from January 7 to February 5, but it has been moved to the period from December 23, 2027, to January 21, 2028, BBC Sport reports.

Decision of the Asian Football Confederation

The Asian Football Confederation said the postponement was linked to exceptional circumstances due to developments in the region. Among the reasons, the AFC cited significant logistical difficulties and travel disruptions.

The confederation also said that the tournament's new dates would be submitted to FIFA for approval.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack on Riyadh airport

According to BBC Sport, in October, a missile strike by Yemen's Houthi movement on Riyadh airport killed 13 people and injured more than 300 others.

A number of events have also recently been cancelled in Saudi Arabia. They include the Six Kings Slam exhibition tennis event, which was due to be held in Riyadh.

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