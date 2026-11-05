In the United States, Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell, who is in hospital after a serious neck injury, reported a full range of motion in his lower body and progress in restoring movement in his upper body. He sustained the injury in the game against the Minnesota Vikings, which the Lions won on Sunday, The Guardian reports.

Player's condition

The 26-year-old athlete was injured while making a tackle. Medical staff treated him on the field for nine minutes before he was taken to a hospital in the Detroit area.

In a statement on Wednesday, Campbell said he was greatly encouraged by the progress achieved in such a short time. He reported a full range of motion in his lower body, as well as continued progress in restoring movement in his upper body. The player added that there is still work ahead, but he remains optimistic, is progressing toward recovery gradually and is focused on treatment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Team reaction

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell on Monday noted the linebacker's contribution to the team. According to him, Jack Campbell has earned captain status, is a reliable teammate and is respected by all players.

Last season, Campbell was named to the All-Pro team. The current season is his fourth in the league. In May, he extended his contract with the Lions for four years, worth $81 million.

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