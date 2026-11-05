In Leipzig, Manchester City defeated RB Leipzig 3-2 in a Champions League match. The decisive goal in the 78th minute was scored by the English club's forward Erling Haaland, who converted Elliott Anderson's cross. Sky Sports reports.

Match progress

Manchester City opened the scoring in the 37th minute thanks to an own goal by RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba. Before that, the hosts had opportunities to score, with Christoph Baumgartner and Antonio Nusa coming close to finding the net.

At the start of the second half, Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved his team after a shot by Baumgartner, but shortly afterwards Ridle Baku equalised. The defender scored from a tight angle, taking advantage of the situation at the near post.

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Haaland's goal proved decisive

In the 58th minute, Enzo Fernandez put Manchester City ahead again, heading in Iliman Ndiaye's cross. However, just three minutes later, Antonio Nusa fired low into the bottom-right corner to level the score.

After Jeremy Doku came on, the visitors became more active in attack. Anderson provided an assist for Haaland, who scored his 13th goal in nine matches against RB Leipzig — the Norwegian's highest number of goals against a single opponent in his career. Late in the match, Leipzig's David Raum and Manchester City's Rayan Cherki hit the woodwork.

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