Polish footballer Viktor Novak scored against London’s Arsenal in Prague, Czechia, in a Champions League match. Slavia Prague lost 1:2 to the English team. The 22-year-old attacking player scored in the 90th minute of the match, which took place on Wednesday evening.

Goal in the 90th minute

As Interia Sport reports, Novak took advantage of a cross from David Jurásek. He made a run onto the ball at the right moment and scored a consolation goal for the Prague team. After that, Slavia were unable to come back and lost to Arsenal.

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First goal in European competitions

This goal was Novak’s first in any European club competition. The outlet notes that the footballer has attracted the attention of Slavia fans with his performances over several weeks. In the match against Arsenal, he continued his successful performances for the Prague club, but his goal did not change the outcome of the game.

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