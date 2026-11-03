At the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco, the national teams of Nigeria, Brazil, Japan and DPR Korea advanced to the semifinals. For the first time in the history of the competition, none of the four strongest teams will represent Europe, Premium Times reports.

Nigeria beat the reigning champions

Nigeria and DPR Korea advanced from Group B. Their head-to-head meeting in the group stage ended with a 3-1 victory for the Nigerian team. This defeat was DPR Korea’s first at final tournaments in eight years.

DPR Korea have the most experience of reaching the semifinals of this tournament — six times. Before the current edition, Japan had reached this stage three times, while Brazil and Nigeria had done so once each. In total, the current semifinalists have made 11 appearances in the final four.

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Tournament records

DPR Korea forward Yu Jong Hyang scored 15 goals at the 2025 and 2026 World Cups and, according to the publication, became the highest-scoring player in the history of the U-17 Women’s World Cup. She scored eight goals at last year’s tournament, which DPR Korea won, and added another seven in Morocco.

Brazilian Grace Kelly is the top assist provider of the current edition, with three goals and five assists. Brazil goalkeeper Nati and defender Iza Rech played all 519 minutes for their team. Before the semifinal, Japan had conceded only one goal — the fewest of any team in the tournament.

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