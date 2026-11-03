England's wheelchair rugby league team defeated the United States 134-0 in Wollongong, Australia, and secured a place in the 2026 World Cup semi-finals ahead of schedule. England scored 23 tries at the Wollongong Entertainment Arena, BBC Sport reports.

Four tries from three players

England captain Mason Billington, as well as Chris Haines and Luis Domingos, scored four tries each. Domingos, who previously played for Portugal's national basketball team, made his first appearance at the tournament. In total, eight England players scored points in the match.

Finley O'Neill was named player of the match. He scored 38 points, crossing for two tries and making 15 conversions. After the match, Billington rated the team's performance at no less than seven out of 10. He noted that the players followed the principles the team had worked on throughout the week.

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Opponent to be determined after the group stage

England will face either France or tournament hosts Australia in the semi-finals. Both teams have also secured their places in the play-offs: France thrashed New Zealand 120-10, while Australia beat Scotland 104-24. France and Australia will meet on Friday to determine the winner of their group.

Ireland beat Wales 68-28 in another match and also reached the semi-final stage. In their final group-stage match, Ireland will play England in Wollongong. England have reached the final in all four previous editions of the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup.

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