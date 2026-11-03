Former NBA player Marcin Gortat was skeptical about Jeremy Sochan's prospects after his move to the Texas Legends in the NBA G League. As Interia Sport reports, Gortat said he is 99% certain that the move to the G League will not help the 23-year-old basketball player return to the NBA.

Gortat's assessment

Gortat, who spent 12 seasons in the NBA, said on the “Cały ten Majdan” podcast that Sochan was forgiven a great deal in the early years of his career. In his view, with each subsequent season, the player should have shown physical progress and become more professional off the court.

The former basketball player also named factors that, in his conviction, affected Sochan's current situation. He mentioned injuries and coaches' experiments with the player's position: Sochan was used as a point guard, small forward and even center. According to Gortat's assessment, the lack of a fixed position affected the basketball player's shooting, while injuries may have reduced his physical advantage.

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Sochan's career path

On October 24, Sochan became a Texas Legends player, a team in the NBA G League. According to the publication, he was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in February 2026, after which he joined the New York Knicks and won the NBA championship title with the club.

After his contract ended, Sochan received a non-guaranteed deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, but the club ended its cooperation with him before the start of the 2026/2027 season. At the same time, Interia Sport notes that some players have managed to move from the G League to an NBA championship. The publication cites Gary Payton II, Alex Caruso, Fred VanVleet and P. J. Tucker as examples.

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