Barcelona defeated Aston Villa 3-0 in the fourth round of the Champions League. After the match, English club player Matty Cash said the course of the game could have been different if his team had opened the scoring first.

Matty Cash's assessment

As Interia Sport reports, Cash called the first goal conceded the result of an unfortunate situation. He noted that Aston Villa had its chances at the start of the match and was an equal opponent to the Catalan team in the first half.

According to the footballer, the arena was difficult to play in, but his team could have counted on a different scenario for the match. Cash also acknowledged that after the break, the advantage was mostly on Barcelona's side.

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Standings

After four matches, Aston Villa had three wins and occupied third place in the Champions League league phase table. Barcelona, which had also recorded three wins and one defeat, was in second place.

Cash's team's next opponent in the Champions League is set to be Galatasaray on November 24. Barcelona will play Sabah of Baku on November 25.

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