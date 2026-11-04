Puerto Rican boxer Amanda Serrano will fight a farewell bout in her homeland on January 9, facing Australian Skye Nicolson in San Juan. The 38-year-old Serrano will defend her unified WBO and WBA featherweight titles, BBC Sport reports.

Final ring appearance

Serrano previously said she would end her career after this bout, which promoters have called The Last Walk. The boxer said she wants to be remembered as someone who changed the sport and stressed that she gave everything possible in every fight and every training session.

Serrano will have her final bout under the format of 12 three-minute rounds. According to her, she returned to this format to enjoy every second of her last ring appearance. She will also attempt to set the women's boxing record for the most knockouts outright, which she currently shares with American Christy Martin.

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Opponent from Australia

Serrano's record stands at 50 wins, four losses and one draw, including 32 knockout victories. Her opponent Nicolson, who is also 38, has 12 wins and two losses, with seven of her victories coming by knockout. The Australian called the opportunity to face Serrano a dream come true and said she wants not only to become part of her opponent's history, but also to write her own.

Serrano became the first and remains the only representative of Puerto Rico — among both men and women — to achieve undisputed world champion status. In 2022, she and Ireland's Katie Taylor became the first women boxers to headline a boxing event at Madison Square Garden in New York. In 2023, Serrano defeated Brazil's Danila Ramos in the first women's unified championship fight in history held over 12 three-minute rounds.

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