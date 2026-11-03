Jesús de Miguel, a 30-year-old forward for the Spanish soccer club Tenerife, died after a severe collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Ovono during a Spanish Second Division match.

As a result of the collision, the player was struck in the chest, after which his heart stopped. Tenerife’s press office announced the player’s death.

The incident occurred during the Tenerife vs. Andorra match

The tragic incident occurred in stoppage time. Ovono came far out of the goal to intercept the ball and, while contesting it, collided with de Miguel, striking him in the chest with his knee. The Tenerife player fell to the field and lost consciousness.

Medical staff treated the player on the field, after which he was taken to the hospital. During transport, de Miguel suffered cardiac arrest, but doctors managed to restore his pulse and breathing. The player remained in the intensive care unit in critical condition.

On the night of November 3, Tenerife reported that the forward’s neurological condition had worsened. In the morning, the club announced his death.

Due to the emergency, the Tenerife vs. Andorra match was suspended. At the time of the incident, the teams were tied 2–2.

Jesús de Miguel: What We Know About the Player

Jesús de Miguel joined Tenerife last year. Throughout his career, he has also played for a number of other Spanish clubs.

Before joining Tenerife, Jesús played for Castellón. His transfer fee last summer was 600,000 euros. This season, he has played only six matches in the Segunda División.

This was reported with reference to Tenerife’s official Instagram page.

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