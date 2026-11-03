Scotland have announced their squad for the final two Nations League matches against North Macedonia and Switzerland. Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay, Celtic defender Kieran Tierney and Torino forward Che Adams have returned to the team. Rangers defender James Penrice has received his first call-up to the national team, BBC Sport reports.

Squad for the Nations League matches

Head coach Sebastien Pocognoli included 26 players in the squad, including four goalkeepers. Christie Montgomery of Blackburn Rovers, who has yet to make his national-team debut, also remains in the squad. He was added to the squad later in the previous call-up.

Scott McKenna and Kenny McLean missed out due to injuries. Compared with the expanded squad for the first four matches of the tournament, Lennon Miller, Josh Doig, Colby Donovan and James Wilson have also dropped out. Pocognoli selected 28 players at that time.

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Standings

Scotland are third in Group B1. The team need to earn at least four points in their home match against North Macedonia and away game against Switzerland to retain a chance of finishing second and reaching the promotion play-offs.

One point will allow the Scots to avoid the threat of relegation. Switzerland lead the group with maximum points, while Slovenia are three points ahead of Scotland.

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