Point of Law won the 166th Melbourne Cup at Flemington Racecourse in Australia. For trainer Ciaron Maher, this is his second victory in the race, while jockey Ethan Brown won the Melbourne Cup for the first time.

Finish down the straight

Point of Law overtook Royal Supremacy, also trained at Maher’s stable, in the finishing straight. According to ABC, Zahrann and Juja Kibo finished next.

This was Point of Law’s sixth start of his career. The horse maintained his form after winning the Geelong Cup.

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Third three-year-old winner

As ABC News Australia reports, Point of Law became the third three-year-old horse from the Northern Hemisphere to win the Melbourne Cup. Rekindling achieved this in 2017, followed by Cross Counter in 2018.

Ethan Brown guided Point of Law to victory; the horse had previously belonged to King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

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