Atalanta suffered a 0-3 home defeat to Parma in a Serie A match in Bergamo, Italy. Nicola Zalewski started for the hosts, spent 76 minutes on the pitch and was replaced by Lazar Samardzic.

Three goals for Parma

According to Interia Sport, Giovanni Fabbian and Simone Lontani scored for Parma. Atalanta conceded another goal following an own goal by Davide Zappacosta.

For the team from Bergamo, this was the fifth consecutive match without a win. After the game, Atalanta had 11 points and stood 13th in the Serie A standings.

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Ratings for Zalewski's performance

Italian Eurosport rated the performance of the 24-year-old Poland international at 6, noting his activity between the lines and willingness to make himself available for passes. Leggo.it gave Zalewski a 5, while Tuttomercatoweb.com and Virgilio.it each gave him 5.5. Tuttomercatoweb.com drew attention to the player's set pieces and low crosses, while Virgilio.it noted his work on the right flank and a dangerous shot at the end of the first half.

In the previous match against Fiorentina, which ended in a 2-2 draw, Zalewski scored a goal and provided an assist. It was his first goal of the current Serie A season.

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