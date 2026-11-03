Formula 1 has told teams that the scheduled rounds in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates are expected to take place as planned despite instability in the Middle East. TimesLIVE reports, citing a Formula 1 message to teams seen by ESPN.

Final rounds of the season

The 2026 Formula 1 season is set to conclude with two rounds in the region. The Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail circuit is scheduled for November 29, while the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit in the UAE is scheduled for December 6.

The Formula 1 message came in response to Yamaha withdrawing from the MotoGP race that was due to take place in Qatar this weekend. At the same time, Formula 1 teams were advised not to make public statements about the situation surrounding the war in Iran.

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Contacts with authorities and a backup plan

According to ESPN, Formula 1 representatives are in constant contact with the relevant authorities in Qatar and the UAE. The organizers have received assurances regarding the safety of holding the races under the current conditions.

Formula 1 also has a backup option: if the Middle Eastern rounds have to be cancelled, the December 6 race could be held in Imola, Italy. The drivers' championship title has already been secured ahead of schedule by 20-year-old Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli, with four races remaining in the season.

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