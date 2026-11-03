Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the 26-player shortlist for the FIFPRO Men’s World 11 for 2026. Lionel Messi, Lamine Yamal and 2026 Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane are also competing with the Portuguese player for a place in the World 11.

Players’ vote

As The National reports, the global footballers’ union FIFPRO annually holds a vote among professional players, who determine the World 11 lineup. According to the organization, 26,317 professional footballers from 75 countries took part in the 2026 vote.

The final World 11 lineup is due to be announced on Monday, November 9. Ronaldo made the list shortly after failing to make the final list of 30 Ballon d’Or candidates, with the award won by English striker Kane.

List of contenders

The goalkeepers shortlisted are Thibaut Courtois, Emiliano Martinez and David Raya. The defenders on the list include Virgil van Dijk, Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano. The midfielders include Jude Bellingham, Bruno Fernandes, Pedri, Declan Rice, Rodri and Vitinha.

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In attacking positions, alongside Ronaldo, Messi, Yamal and Kane, the nominees are Erling Haaland, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise. Messi has previously been named in the FIFPRO World 11 17 times.

Women’s World 11

FIFPRO has also released a list of 26 contenders for the Women’s World 11. It includes three-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi is represented on the men’s list, while Moroccan footballer Ghizlane Chebbak has been included in the women’s list.

Last week, Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in a match against Al-Kholood. After that game, his career tally stood at 985 goals, according to the publication.

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