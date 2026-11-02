Italian football club Udinese has announced the dismissal of Kosta Runjaic as head coach of the first team. The club announced the decision in a statement to fans.

Udinese’s official statement

As Interia Sport reports, Udinese said it had dismissed Runjaic from his position as first-team coach. The club noted that the coach’s cooperation with the Bianconeri had ended after more than two years of work.

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In its statement, the Italian club thanked Runjaic and his staff for their work and wished them success in their further professional careers. Udinese also stressed that during this period the team had managed to achieve important goals, without specifying them.

Mentions of the Poland national team

Runjaic previously worked with the Polish clubs Legia and Pogoń. According to the publication, he is being linked with the Poland national team. Following Udinese’s announcement, the coach was left without a job.

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