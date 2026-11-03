Slovenian Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Luka Dončić scored 42 points in a game against the Miami Heat, which his team won 138–117. He also recorded 13 assists and seven rebounds, The Guardian reports.

Antetokounmpo's assessment

Giannis Antetokounmpo highly praised Dončić's performance after the game. According to him, the Slovenian is one of the best scorers in basketball history and can contend for the title of the greatest of all time, not just among active players.

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A high-scoring start to the season

After the game against the Heat, Dončić's average this season stands at 38.3 points per game, the best mark in the NBA. Over his past five games, he has averaged 43.4 points.

The Lakers started the season with six wins in eight games. Dončić's career average is 29.32 points per game; by this measure, he trails only Michael Jordan with 30.12 points and Wilt Chamberlain with 30.07 points. Dončić ranks 165th on the list of the highest-scoring players in NBA history with 15,289 points. He is 27 years old.

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