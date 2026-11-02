Yarmolenko became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Ukrainian Premier League

Andriy Yarmolenko, a winger for Kyiv’s Dynamo, scored a goal in the match against Kryvbas of Kryvyi Rih on November 2 and set a historic scoring record in the championships of independent Ukraine. He now stands alone in first place for the most goals scored in the national league.

The 37-year-old player converted a penalty kick in the 11th round of the 2026–2027 UPL season. This goal marked Yarmolenko’s 125th in Ukrainian league play, according to Ukrinform.

Andriy surpassed the historic record set by former “Dynamo” striker Maksym Shatskikh, who scored 124 goals. Third place is held by former “Dynamo” forward Serhiy Rebrov, with 123 goals scored.

The Kryvbas vs. Dynamo match is still underway. Dynamo leads 2–0. Forward Matviy Ponomarenko scored in the 18th minute, and Yarmolenko doubled the lead in the 43rd minute.

In the 45+3rd minute, Yarmolenko received a red card.

Prior to this, Yarmolenko had tied Shats’kikh’s record and was one step away from the Ukrainian league record.

Earlier, Dynamo captain Andriy Yarmolenko received his UEFA diploma.

Prior to that, Yarmolenko had returned to the starting lineup for the Ukrainian national team.

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