In Paris, France, Italian tennis player Lorenzo Musetti defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 7:6(3), 7:6(10) in the first round of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. Thanks to this victory, Musetti advanced to the second round, where he will face Alexander Zverev.

Two sets without breaks

As Interia Sport reports, both players served reliably in the first set, so the tie-break decided the outcome of the set. At 2:2, Hurkacz made a forehand error and allowed Musetti to take the lead, but the Pole immediately recovered the mini-break. After the change of ends, only the Italian won points, finishing the set in his favor — 7:6(3).

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Musetti converted his fourth match point

There were again no breaks in the second set, with the winner determined in a tie-break. At 5:5, Musetti hit a successful passing shot with a one-handed backhand and earned a match point. Hurkacz saved it with an aggressive return after his opponent's second serve.

The Pole had two set points but was unable to take the match into a deciding set. Musetti converted his fourth match point and won the tie-break 12:10. According to the publication, Hurkacz is not entered in any other tournaments, so his next official appearance is expected to be the United Cup 2027.

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