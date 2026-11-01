In the United States on December 5, Polish boxer Michał Cieślak will face American David Benavidez for three cruiserweight championship belts. Cieślak, who holds the WBC title, called the upcoming fight the biggest of his life.

As Interia Sport reports, the Polish athlete has been preparing for the bout in sparring sessions for more than three weeks. On the day of the press conference, he completed 10 rounds with two sparring partners, and the day before he worked eight rounds with three opponents.

Focus on recovery

Cieślak said that more abrasions had appeared on his body than before and linked this to accumulated fatigue from training. He stressed that the team monitors the workload, adjusts the preparation plan and, if necessary, takes one or two days off for recovery.

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According to the boxer, sparring is currently the most important thing for him, but he seeks to avoid overtraining. Cieślak also mentioned that he had previously taken a year-and-a-half break from boxing, so it is not easy for him to restrain his desire to work at full capacity.

Plan for the fight

The Pole believes that Benavidez's team may underestimate him because, according to him, his opponents are already planning their next fights. At the same time, Cieślak said he is not focused on this and is thinking only about his own preparation.

He plans to demonstrate his strongest qualities to Benavidez from the opening rounds, but does not intend to act recklessly. Cieślak noted that he must hold himself back at the start of the fight, as he did in the bout with Pascal, so as not to reveal all his abilities at once. The Polish boxer's team will fly to the United States on November 23, two weeks before the fight.

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