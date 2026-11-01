Tennis player Iga Świątek will play Jasmine Paolini on December 25 at the Hyundai Card Culture Project 32 exhibition tournament in Incheon, South Korea. The winner of this match will advance to the semifinal against Aryna Sabalenka the following day, Interia Sport reports.

Six participants and three days of matches

Six tennis players will take part in the competition. The event will begin on December 25 with two matches: Mirra Andreeva will face Naomi Osaka, while Świątek will play Paolini. The winner of the Andreeva-Osaka match will face Elena Rybakina in the semifinal.

Rybakina and Sabalenka will begin their campaigns directly from the semifinal stage. The semifinals are scheduled for December 26, while the final is set to take place the following day. The tournament’s prize fund amounts to $1.1 million.

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Tournament at Incheon arena

The matches will be hosted by Inspire Arena in Incheon, a venue with a capacity of 15,000 spectators located near Seoul. Świątek previously took part in off-season tournaments: last year in Shenzhen, she defeated Rybakina and lost to Wang Xinyu, while before that she competed in several editions of the World Tennis League.

After the tournament in Incheon, Świątek, Rybakina, Sabalenka and Andreeva are set to play at the Brisbane International in Australia. For the Polish tennis player, this will be a change to her initial plan for the season: over the past four seasons, her first tournament was the United Cup.

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