In Spain? Andrea Kimi Antonelli finished third at the Mexican Grand Prix and became the youngest Formula 1 world champion in history. Max Verstappen won the race, while Lewis Hamilton finished second. Interia Sport reports.

Red-flag stoppage

Antonelli started from fourth position. To secure the title regardless of the results of other drivers, he needed to finish at least ninth. With 25 laps remaining, the race was stopped by a red flag after Valtteri Bottas crashed: his car came to a halt in a dangerous place, and the barriers were damaged.

After the stoppage, the drivers left their cars, and the race was later resumed from the starting positions. Verstappen retained the lead, although he was alongside Hamilton before the first corner. The stewards also investigated the possible incorrect positioning of the Dutchman's car during the restart, but found no violations.

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Battle for the podium

In the early stage of the race, Charles Leclerc collided with his Ferrari teammate Hamilton. The Monegasque was later ordered to give back the lead position, but he kept it and received a five-second penalty. Leclerc lost the lead during a pit stop to serve the penalty, and Verstappen moved ahead.

Antonelli moved up to third position, overtaking Leclerc. Later, the safety car was deployed for a second time after contact between Arvid Lindblad and Oscar Piastri, which sent Lindblad's car into the barrier. The top three at the finish were Verstappen, Hamilton and Antonelli.

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