In South Korea, KT Wiz and Samsung Lions will play in the Korean Series, the final of the national baseball championship. The first game of the best-of-seven series will begin on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at KT Wiz Park in Suwon. According to The Korea Herald, the first two games will be held in Suwon, while the third and fourth will take place in Daegu at the Samsung Lions’ home stadium.

If the series lasts at least five games, the fifth game will be played on Sunday in Daegu. The sixth and seventh games, if necessary, will be hosted by Suwon on November 10 and 11.

Regular season results

KT Wiz finished the Korea Baseball Organization regular season with the best record: 90 wins, 49 losses and four ties. The team advanced directly to the Korean Series and has not played since its final regular-season game on October 12.

Samsung Lions finished with an 83-58-3 record, eight wins behind KT Wiz. In the previous playoff round, the Lions defeated the Kia Tigers in a series that went all five games. This will be the first postseason meeting between KT Wiz and Samsung Lions. In the regular season, the Lions won the head-to-head matchup 9-7-0 and were the only opponent against whom the Wiz had a losing record.

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Titles and pitchers

KT Wiz won its only Korean Series title in 2021 under current manager Lee Kang-chul. In 2023, the team lost to the LG Twins in the final. Samsung Lions have won the championship eight times, most recently in 2014, and lost to the Kia Tigers in the 2024 Korean Series.

KT Wiz have four available starting pitchers: Ko Young-pyo, So Hyeon-jun, Logan Allen and Davis Daniel. The team’s starting rotation finished the regular season with the second-best ERA in the league, at 3.83. Samsung used only three starters in the previous series: Ariel Jurado will not be available before Game 3 after pitching on Sunday, while Chris Paddack is likely to take the field in the second game.

KT Wiz’s offensive leader is Sam Hilliard, who recorded 139 RBIs and ranked second in the league in home runs with 44. In the Korean Series, regular-season first-place teams have won the title in approximately 86% of cases.

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