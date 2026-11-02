England men’s rugby union head coach Steve Borthwick has rejected an offer from defence specialist Shaun Edwards to work on his staff at the 2027 World Cup in Australia. Edwards said this in an interview with the Rugby Union Weekly podcast, BBC Sport reports.

According to the 60-year-old coach, he discussed possible cooperation with Borthwick by phone and was ready to accept any role in the team. Borthwick replied that he was satisfied with the current coaching staff and its work, while Edwards said he respected the decision.

Work with Argentina

At the beginning of the year, Edwards left his position with the France national team. After short-term consultancy work with the England women’s team, he began working with Argentina’s national team until the end of the 2027 World Cup.

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England’s coaching staff for the tournament in Australia has already been formed. Richard Wigglesworth is responsible for defence, assisted by Byron McGuigan and Joe El-Abd.

Edwards’ experience

Edwards is considered one of the most successful defence coaches in rugby. During 12 years with the Wales national team, he won the Six Nations with a Grand Slam three times, while with the France national team he won three titles in the tournament. He also won two Champions Cups and four English championships with Wasps.

While working with the England women’s team, Edwards contributed to preparations for a 26-19 victory over New Zealand. In that match, the English players made 310 tackles and conceded 19 points.

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