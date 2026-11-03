In Spain, before the Champions League match between Barcelona and Aston Villa at Camp Nou, a minute of silence was held in memory of Tenerife footballer Jesús de Miguel. According to Interia Sport, the 30-year-old forward died after a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during a match.

Injury during the match

As Interia Sport reports, de Miguel entered the pitch in the 59th minute. In stoppage time, he collided with Owono and was struck by a knee. The footballer lost consciousness and was then taken to the intensive care unit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

On Tuesday, the player's condition deteriorated significantly, and his death later became known. The outlet notes that before all Champions League matches that day, teams and coaching staffs honored the memory of the Spanish footballer with a minute of silence.

Possible postponement of matches

Before the game at Camp Nou, the players of both clubs lined up around the center circle to honor de Miguel's memory. Spain is also discussing the possibility of postponing matches in the upcoming round of La Liga and Segunda. According to Tiempo de Juego, the Spanish Footballers' Association, AFE, seeks to suspend these fixtures, although this may be difficult in La Liga because of the schedule.

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