Mercedes can secure the Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship early as soon as the São Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil. To do so, it needs to score at least three more points than Ferrari over the race weekend.

As Sky Sports reports, Mercedes has 630 points and leads second-placed Ferrari by 126 points. Red Bull is third with 382 points, while McLaren is fourth with 365. Four rounds remain until the end of the season. Before the São Paulo weekend, teams can still score a maximum of 172 points, and 129 after it.

The simplest scenarios for Mercedes

Mercedes will be guaranteed to win the Constructors’ Championship if one of its drivers — Kimi Antonelli or George Russell — wins the race and the other finishes no lower than fourth. This result includes first and second, first and third, or first and fourth places for the team’s drivers.

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The situation for Mercedes will become more complicated if Ferrari wins the São Paulo Grand Prix. However, the team can still clinch the title if Antonelli and Russell finish high up and Ferrari’s second driver ends up lower in the final classification.

Four rounds until the end of the season

Mercedes has not won the Constructors’ Championship since 2021. According to Sky Sports, the team dominated during part of the current season with Antonelli and Russell. A few days ago, Antonelli became the youngest Formula 1 world champion.

If Mercedes does not secure the team title in Brazil, rounds in Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi will remain. The São Paulo Grand Prix will be the final race of a triple-header.

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