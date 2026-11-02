New Zealand cricketers Rachin Ravindra and Mark Chapman will miss the One Day International (ODI) series against India due to shoulder and hamstring injuries respectively. Channel NewsAsia reports, citing the team.

Player injuries

All-rounder Ravindra needs more time to recover his right shoulder before he can field fully. Chapman underwent an MRI scan, which showed that his left hamstring requires another two weeks of rehabilitation before he can return to play.

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Squad changes

Tim Seifert, who was initially planned to be included in the squad only for the fourth and fifth ODI matches, has now been named in the squad for the entire series. Henry Nicholls will join the team for the first three matches, while Dean Foxcroft will join for the final two.

Bowler Matt Henry, who suffered a muscle tear during the Twenty20 series against India, is expected to join the national team on Monday. His availability for matches will be assessed separately. The series will begin in Auckland on Wednesday, with subsequent matches taking place in Wellington and Hamilton, while the final two will be held in Tauranga. India won the Twenty20 series 3-2 and will also play two Test matches against New Zealand.

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