Nigeria defeated Venezuela 1-0 in the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco and advanced to the tournament’s semi-finals. Nigeria captain Azizat Odutan scored the decisive goal from a penalty in the 89th minute, Premium Times reports.

Late goal

The penalty was awarded after a foul on Oluebube Umejiaku in Venezuela’s penalty area. Odutan converted the spot kick to secure victory for Nigeria’s team, known as the Flamingos.

Before that, both teams had chances to open the scoring. In the 19th minute, Venezuela goalkeeper and captain Valeria Rebanales tipped Tosin Rafiu’s shot over the crossbar. In the 35th minute, she also denied Mary Dunstan. Oluwakemi Adegbuyi posed a threat before the break, but the first half ended goalless.

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Nigeria’s path in the tournament

In the second half, Venezuelan players Ariana Ojeda and Migleydis Bolsegi also tested Nigeria’s defence. Venezuela had previously eliminated Germany in the round of 16, but Nigeria secured victory thanks to the late penalty.

Akima Busari’s team reached the semi-finals of the Women’s U-17 World Cup for the second time in its history. Nigeria last played at this stage in 2022 in India, where it finished third. At the tournament in Morocco, the Nigerians defeated Puerto Rico and the reigning champions from the DPRK after losing 1-2 to Poland in their opening Group B match, and beat Mexico 2-1 in the round of 16.

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