Italy’s Lazio defeated Cagliari 2-1 in Rome to become the sole leaders of Serie A. After 10 matches, the team has 28 points and is three points ahead of Inter, Dawn reports.

Cagliari opened the scoring in the 20th minute thanks to a goal from M'Bala Nzola. Lazio responded with goals from Gustav Isaksen and Andrea Pinamonti to claim their sixth consecutive league victory. The Romans’ lead over Inter increased after the Milan club’s defeat in the derby.

A call not to look at the table

Lazio head coach Gennaro Gattuso urged his players not to overestimate the successful start to the season. According to him, the team’s goal remains to retain its place in the top division, which requires another 12 points.

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“We need to keep our heads down and work, rather than look at the league table,” Gattuso said. Lazio last won Serie A in 2000, and the current start is the best in the club’s history in the championship.

Supporters’ boycott and round results

The match at the Stadio Olimpico was played with a significant number of empty sections. Some ultras and supporters continue to boycott home games in protest against the club’s owner and president, Claudio Lotito, whom they accuse of insufficient investment in the squad.

In other matches of the round, Juventus defeated Napoli thanks to goals from Kerim Alajbegovic and Jeremy Boga. The result lifted Juventus to seventh place, while Napoli remained eighth. Como beat Venezia 1-0, with Lucas Da Cunha scoring the only goal from the penalty spot in the 43rd minute. Roma, who remain unbeaten in the league, are third with 24 points, while Como moved up to fourth place.

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