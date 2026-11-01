The Ukrainian national team won its first gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games

17-year-old Ukrainian judoka Khazar Geydarov won the first gold medal for the national team at the IV Summer Youth Olympic Games in Dakar. The athlete became the champion in the 66-kg weight class.

In the decisive match for the Olympic gold, the Ukrainian athlete defeated Canada’s Anes Mati. The winner was determined in overtime (golden score), where Heydarov secured the victory thanks to three warnings (shido) received by his Canadian opponent. On his way to the final, the Ukrainian also defeated Senegal’s Matar Diop and Hungary’s Nimrod Mildner.

Source: National Olympic Committee of Ukraine.

Russian track and field athletes have been barred from competing in the Youth Olympic Games, which will take place this fall in Dakar, the capital of Senegal.

“Suspilne Sport” will not broadcast the opening ceremony of the 2026 Youth Olympic Games. However, the competitions will be available to watch on the “Suspilne Sport” platforms and local “Suspilne” television channels.

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