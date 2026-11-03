In South Africa, Jean Verster has been appointed acting president of the national athletics federation Athletics South Africa (ASA). He replaced John Matane, who had previously served as acting head of the organization after the suspension of president James Moloi, Daily Maverick reports.

Interim leadership until November 28

Verster was elected during an ASA board meeting on October 30, 2026. He is also chairman of the federation's Track and Field division. The interim appointment will remain in effect until the ASA council meeting on November 28, where a new interim leadership team is expected to be elected and further steps determined.

Zakhele Dlamini, president of the Southern African Athletics Confederation (Saca), attended the board meeting as a representative of World Athletics and the African Athletics Confederation. After Matane briefly participated in and voluntarily left the meeting, Dlamini instructed the other board members to appoint an acting president.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reform plan for international organizations

ASA will also hold a strategic meeting on November 13–15 with Dlamini's participation. It plans to finalize a roadmap intended to bring the federation's governance structure and operations into compliance with the requirements of World Athletics and the African Athletics Confederation.

After review and approval by the ASA council, the plan will be submitted to the international and continental athletics organizations. In a letter dated October 15, World Athletics demanded major changes to ASA's leadership and constitution, warning of a possible full ban on South African athletes if the requirements are not met.

According to ASA, James Moloi was previously removed from his position as president of the federation after being found guilty of improper use of the organization's credit card.

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