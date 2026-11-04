Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu, the bronze medallist in the floor exercise at the 2024 Olympics, has been banned from competition for two years over three violations of requirements concerning availability for anti-doping testing. As BBC Sport reports, the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the decision following the athlete's appeal.

Three missed tests

Twenty-year-old Barbosu missed three anti-doping tests between September and December 2025. In May, the International Testing Agency, which administers World Gymnastics' anti-doping programme, provisionally suspended the gymnast.

The athlete appealed the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport. Following a hearing in August, the court upheld the sanction. The two-year ban will be counted from May 5, 2026, the date of her provisional suspension.

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Separate dispute over Olympic medal

Barbosu and World Gymnastics are also involved in another case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport concerning the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. Following a request from the US team concerning Jordan Chiles' score in the final, the bronze medal was initially awarded to the American athlete instead of Barbosu.

The court later upheld an appeal by the Romanian Olympic Committee, finding that the request had been submitted late. As a result, Barbosu's bronze-medal result was reinstated. The case is ongoing, and the next hearing will take place no earlier than May 2027.

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