American expert Barry Smith has become a consultant coach for the Ukrainian national hockey team. He will assist the “blue-and-yellows’” new coaching staff by sharing his many years of experience in the sport with the team.

The veteran coach has joined the national team’s training camp in Poland, where Alexander Bobkin’s players are preparing for the upcoming European Nations Cup. The “Blue-and-Yellows” will face the national teams of Poland, Great Britain, and Italy.

Smith has over four decades of experience working in the U.S. and Europe. He has served as a manager, assistant coach, and scout. The American specialist has won seven Stanley Cups as an assistant head coach (with Pittsburgh and Detroit) and as director of player development (with Chicago).

Smith has previously coached European national teams. From 1984 to 1985, he worked with Norway, and from 1989 to 1990, with Italy. The American also served as an assistant head coach for the U.S. and Swedish national teams.

This was reported with reference to the Ukrainian Hockey Federation’s press service.

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