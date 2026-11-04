The UPL has named the best player, coach, and all-star team for Matchday 11

The Ukrainian Premier League wrapped up the 11th round of the 2026/27 season and announced the names of the best player, coach, and members of the all-star team.

Yan Kostenko, a forward for Lviv’s “Karpaty,” was named the round’s best player. In the match against “Kudrivka,” he scored a hat trick and helped his team secure a 5–0 victory.

Roman Hryhorchuk was named Coach of the Round; under his leadership, Odesa’s “Chornomorets” defeated Rivne’s “Veres” 3–1 on the road.

“Karpaty” had the largest representation on the All-Star team, with four players from the Lviv club making the cut.

Source: Ukrainian Premier League.

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