In Opole, Poland, the Polish men's national handball team defeated Latvia 33:24 in the opening match of the 2028 European Championship qualification. After the first half, the hosts held a ten-goal lead, 21:11, Interia Sport reports.

First-half advantage

The Poles started the game with a 5:0 run, and their opponents scored for the first time only after that stretch. The Latvian team later reduced the deficit to two goals at 5:7, but over the next ten minutes Poland won the period 9:2.

Filip Michałowicz was the top scorer for the hosts, scoring eight goals and converting all five seven-meter throws. Paweł Paterek scored four goals, while Maciej Olejniczak, Piotr Melczarski and Mikołaj Czapliński scored three each. For Latvia, J. Valkovskis and L. Valkovskis scored seven times each.

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End of the match

In the 44th minute, Melczarski extended Poland's lead to 29:15. However, in the final 15 minutes of the match, the Poles scored only four goals, while the Latvians scored nine.

Jota Gonzalez's team will play its next qualifying match in the Romanian city of Tulcea against Romania. France also plays in the group. The 2028 European Championship will be hosted by Spain, Portugal and Switzerland.

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